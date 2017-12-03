Home, Truck Vandalized With Anti-Trump Messages

Filed Under: President Trump, Somerville

SOMERVILLE (CBS) — A pick-up truck and home in Somerville were vandalized with anti-Trump messages over the weekend.

Martin Tompkins found his property covered in red paint on Saturday morning.

The explicit messages seem to be in response to his “Make American Great Again” sign in his house window and his sticker supporting President Donald Trump on his truck.

“I think it is definitely not the way to fight Donald Trump as by being hateful in response,” said Mary Freeman-Lynd, who lives nearby. “My neighbor has always been really nice to me.”

trumpisnext Home, Truck Vandalized With Anti Trump Messages

A Somerville house is vandalized with anti-Trump messages (WBZ-TV | Lisa Gresci)

“Trump is next,” read one of the messages.

As an immigration lawyer, Freeman-Lynd said she disagrees with a lot of Trump’s views and said he has “hurt a lot of people.”

Policial views aside, she said this act of aggression is never a way to solve problems.

“I understand the impulse, I think, to respond to that hate and fear with hate and fear. I just choose a different route.”

She added that she discussed the matter personally with her neighbor who was targeted.

“I just saw him when I came home this morning and said I was really sorry and that I couldn’t believe that had happened to him,” Freeman-Lynd said.

“He said it could have been a lot worse.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch