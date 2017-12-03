Pet Parade: Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) — A variety of animals up for adoption through Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Molly is a 2-year-old “cookie dough bunny,” nicknamed because of her soft, patterned fur. She is very friendly and loves children. She came to the Animal Protection Center after a young member of her previous family developed an allergy.

Mother and daughter cats, Opal and Jade are looking for a home for the holidays together. Opal had a litter of kittens and the last one left is Jade.

Both are very laid back and enjoy snuggling.

Princess Diana could not come to the pet parade but she is also looking for a home. She is a very loving and nurturing mother cat. She has raised three of her own baby kittens herself and, in her foster home, has raised 14 more kittens.

The Animal Protection Center is also holding hosting Santa on Sunday. Families can bring their pets along and take pictures.

For more information, visit the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts website.