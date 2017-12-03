Patriots Live Blog: Pats Thin At Tackle Entering Sunday’s Kickoff Vs. Bills

12 p.m.: It’s a wonderful day for football out in Western New York, where the Bills will try to keep their season alive and the Patriots will try to maintain their spot atop the AFC.

Obviously in this “rivalry,” the Bills have played the role of little brother. But nothing in football is ever guaranteed, and wins are always difficult to come by — even if the final scoreboard doesn’t always suggest it. So it ought to be a decent contest out in Orchard Park, at least for the majority of the afternoon.

The inactive list that came out for the Patriots didn’t include any surprises, and it revealed that Cameron Fleming will be starting at right tackle in place of the injured LaAdrian Waddle (who himself was filling in for the injured Marcus Cannon). So keep an eye on that right side of the line, as the Bills will try to exploit that weakness by sending their best rushers on that side of the line.

David Andrews, though, is back, and so is cornerback Eric Rowe, who’s been out for a lengthy stretch with a groin injury.

It’s also noteworthy that running back Mike Gillislee is once again a healthy scratch, meaning he won’t get to exact any type of revenge on the team that let him go.

For the Bills, receiver Kelvin Benjamin is inactive, which was expected. LeSean McCoy is active, which, likewise, is no surprise.

We’ll have all the updates and all the analysis right here in the live blog all afternoon long, so check back early and often.

