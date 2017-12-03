Met Opera Suspends Ties With Former BSO Director James Levine

NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — New York’s Metropolitan Opera says it’s suspending its relationship with longtime conductor James Levine pending an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

In a statement released Sunday, the opera company said Levine will not be involved in any Met activities, “including conducting scheduled performances at the Met this season.”

Levine was music director for the Boston Symphony Orchestra for seven years, and resigned from that position in 2011.

levine Met Opera Suspends Ties With Former BSO Director James Levine

James Levine (Photo credit MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images)

The Met also says it’s hiring a former U.S. attorney to lead a “full and complete investigation.”

The action comes a day after the New York Post first reported that one of Levine’s accusers claimed he had sexual contact with Levine as a teenager. The New York Times on Sunday reported similar accounts from two other men with Levine.

Met officials said in an earlier statement that Levine has denied the charges.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

