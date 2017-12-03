Man Facing 7th Drunk Driving Charge After Chelmsford Crash

CHELMSFORD (CBS) – A Chelmsford man was charged with drunk driving for a seventh time after a Friday morning crash.

Around 10 a.m. Francis Harrison, 59, struck a mailbox and utility pole on Concord Road in his red 1980 Chevy Corvette.

He suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lowell General Hospital.

Francis Harrison. (Image Credit: Chelmsford Police)

The utility pole was snapped and the car heavily damaged.

Though Harrison refused a blood test, police say he was driving under the influence. He was charged for the seventh time.

Harrison’s license has been suspended following his latest arrest.

Comments

One Comment

  1. jordan lewis ring (@uslaw1a) says:
    December 3, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    FIRE THOSE WHO RETURN A LICENSE TO DRIVE TO THIS MADMAN ….A DEATH KILL IN PROGRESS! WHO GAVE HIM A LICENSE???

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Stan Bowers says:
    December 3, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    How can someone with 6 prior DUI’s have a license or access to a vehicle? If he was granted a license the person who gave it to him should be fired, and if he was driving without a license he should be put in jail for a long time. Either way he needs to be locked up as a danger to the public.

    Reply | Report comment

