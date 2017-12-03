Christmas Trees Stolen From Charity Tree Lot

BRAINTREE (CBS) — A Braintree charity Christmas tree lot is recovering after several trees were stolen and their set up was vandalized.

“It may not look like much, it is just a little retail operation, but it takes hours to set it up, a couple of hundred hours in volunteer hours,” explained Michael Parsons who manages the lot, which is a fundraiser put on by the parents of Archbishop Williams High School.

He said sometime between Wednesday and Friday, the thieves stole the trees and did about $300 worth of damage.

“To see that level of destruction and to have those volunteers come back again to do the work they’ve already done once, it’s disheartening,” said Parsons.

The fundraiser brings in about $35,000 a year for school activities.

“Without that money, tuition would go up. Expenses would be higher and some of the opportunities for students just wouldn’t take place.”

No arrests have been made.