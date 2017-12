Ashland Hit-And-Run Driver Takes Out Hydrant, Impacting Water ServiceResidents in Ashland finally got their water back after a hit-and-run driver took out a fire hydrants early Sunday morning.

Met Opera Suspends Ties With Former BSO Director James LevineNew York's Metropolitan Opera says it's suspending its relationship with longtime conductor James Levine pending an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Family Seeks Closure Weeks After Nurse Killed In Unsolved Hit And RunDozens of people attended a candlelight vigil Sunday night in Leicester, mourning the death of 54-year old Lisa Germain, who was killed in a hit-and-run over a month ago in East Brookfield.

Senate President's Husband Accused Of Sending Unsolicited Nude PhotoNew allegations have surfaced against Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg’s husband, Bryon Hefner.