Mass. Senators Lash Out Against GOP Tax Reform Vote

BOSTON (CBS) – A pair of senators from Massachusetts lashed out against the Republicans’ tax reform legislation, which narrowly passed early Saturday morning.

The bill, which was approved by a 51-49 margin with no Democratic support, was voted on just before 2 a.m.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the vote on Saturday.

Biggest Tax Bill and Tax Cuts in history just passed in the Senate. Now these great Republicans will be going for final passage. Thank you to House and Senate Republicans for your hard work and commitment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2017

Massachusetts senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey expressed frustration with the bill.

Many Democrats expressed frustration that the full text of the bill was sent out just hours before the vote. It also included amendments written in the margins.

The entire U.S. tax code is being rewritten at 6:30pm on a Friday in crayon 🖍️ #GOPTaxScam pic.twitter.com/DF6mQWAo0V — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) December 1, 2017

Warren called the bill “another punch in the gut” in a string of tweets after the vote.

Tonight the @SenateGOP gave a giant tax break to the rich & left everyone else holding the bag. This is about more than economics – it’s about our values. The Republicans just proved they are morally bankrupt. #GOPTaxScam — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 2, 2017

The bill will now will head to conference, where House and Senate negotiators will work out differences.

Tennessee Republican Bob Corker was the only one in his party who voted against the legislation.