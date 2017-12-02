Employee Killed Inside Dorchester Store

BOSTON (CBS) – An employee was shot and killed inside a Dorchester business late Friday night.
Boston Police were called to Peguero’s Market on Bowdoin Street and found a man who had been fatally shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene just before midnight.
Friends say the man worked at Peguero’s Market and was going to turn 31 on Christmas Day.
Bullet holes can be seen in the windows of the store, which remains marked off by police tape on Saturday.
Candles have been set up outside the store in tribute to the victim.
No further details have been released on the shooting.