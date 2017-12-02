Patriots-Bills Week 13 News, Notes & Fun Facts

BOSTON (CBS) — The 9-2 Patriots will pay a visit to the 6-5 Buffalo Bills on Sunday, another entry into their long AFC East rivalry.

It really hasn’t been much of a rivalry though, with the Patriots winning 29 of their last 34 games against Buffalo. Here are some news, notes and fun facts surrounding Sunday’s tilt in Buffalo:

– This will be the 115th meeting for the Bill and the Patriots. New England holds a 70-43-1 edge over Buffalo, with those 70 wins the most they have over any opponent.

– The Pats have gone 16 straight seasons without getting swept by a division opponent.

– Bill Belichick is 60-12 in December as the New England head coach. He is 80-28 against the AFC East.

– Belichick now owns a career winning percentage of .682, tying George Halas for the best by a coach of all time.

– Tom Brady is 54-10 in December, with his 54 wins the most of any quarterback in NFL history for the month.

– Brady is 26-3 against the Bills for his career, with more wins over Buffalo than any other team.

– Brady threw four touchdowns last Sunday for the 28th time in his career.

– Rob Gronkowski is now in tenth place for receiving yards by a tight end with 6,797. He and Brady have connected on 74 touchdowns in their career together.

– The Pats finished the month of November with a perfect 3-0 record, giving them 24 undefeated months since 2000.

– During their seven-game win streak, the New England defense has held teams to 17 points or less in each victory.

– The Pats have won 13 straight regular season games away from Gillette Stadium, a franchise record. The NFL record is 18 straight road wins, set by the San Francisco 49ers (1988-90).

– With their win over the Dolphins last Sunday, the Pats secured a 17th straight season in which they will finish .500 or better, a new NFL record.

– Outside note: Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett are all scheduled to start on Sunday.