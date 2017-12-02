Celtics Hold On To Beat Suns

Kyrie Irving had a key 3-pointer and a driving basket in the closing two minutes, helping the Boston Celtics beat the Phoenix Suns 116-111 on Saturday.

Irving finished with 19 points, leading a balanced attack for Boston. Jaylen Brown and Marcus Morris each scored 17 points, Jayson Tatum had 15 and Al Horford added 14 points and 11 assists.

Tyson Chandler of the Phoenix Suns defends a shot from Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics during the first half at TD Garden on December 2, 2017. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Devin Booker scored a season-high 38 points for Phoenix in his first game at TD Garden since he put up 70 against the Celtics on March 24. T.J. Warren had 19 points, and Tyson Chandler finished with 14 points and 18 rebounds.

