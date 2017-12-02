Bruins Cruise To Road Win Over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tuukka Rask made 28 saves to help the Boston Bruins beat Philadelphia 3-0 on Saturday, sending the Flyers to a club record-tying 10th straight loss.

Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak each had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, who have won six of seven. Ryan Spooner also scored.

Ryan Spooner of the Boston Bruins scores a goal in the first period as Brian Elliott of the Philadelphia Flyers is unable to make the stop on December 02, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Philadelphia was shut out for the third time during its slide and sixth time this season. It’s the first 10-game losing streak for the franchise since Feb. 6-23, 2008.

