Protestors Outside Apple Store Criticize GOP Tax Reform Legislation

BOSTON (CBS) – Protestors outside the Apple Store on Boylston Street are making their voices heard about the Republican tax reform legislation which the Senate narrowly passed early Saturday morning.

“This is snake oil and my taxes are going to go up,” Tillyruth Teixeira said.

The bill, which was approved by a 51-49 margin with no Democratic support, was voted on just before 2 a.m.

“It gives an enormous tax cut to Apple Verizon and Bank of America, GE and other corporations who don’t have to pay their taxes because they hide their profits off shore,” one man shouted.

Last week before the vote, Sen. Elizabeth Warren said passing the bill would be a bad idea.

“The Republican tax bill will slash taxes for corporations and increase taxes on millions of working Americans,” Warren said.

Congressman Seth Moulton spent his day in Salem serving food at a homeless shelter called Life Bridge. He says the bill is a disaster across the board and that he is disgusted by the amendments handwritten in the margins.

“Everybody in America will be hurt by this. The 1 percent will do well. And richest corporations are having a field day. It will bankrupt our country so deeply that programs like this will be cut,” Moulton said.

Not a single Democrat voted for the bill.

From here, the bill will head to committee. President Donald Trump tweeted that he looks forward to signing the final bill before Christmas.

Meanwhile, protesters outside the Apple store say they will continue to chant.

“This is a corporation deduction tax and a millionaire deduction tax but anybody else, bye-bye baby,” Teixeira said.