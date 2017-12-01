WATCH LIVE: Senate President News Conference On Husband's Sex Assault Allegations | Read More

MANSFIELD (CBS) – Seeing a show at the Xfinity Center is often accompanied by the thought, “How long is it going to take me to get home?”

But now, plans are in place to hopefully make it a little easier for concertgoers to leave the popular venue.

The Sun Chronicle reports a new exit is planned for the center’s parking lot. It will be constructed on an adjacent property to let cars exit farther south on South Main Street, the newspaper reports, and will only be in use after a concert ends.

Mansfield Board of Selectmen chairman Michael A. Towbridge Sr. confirmed to WBZ-TV that the issue came before the board Wednesday evening. The goal of the second exit is to “help alleviate some parking and potential safety issues,” he said.

The selectmen and police chief are all in favor of another exit, he said.

concert cars Second Exit Planned To Ease Xfinity Center Traffic

Cars line a side road near the Xfinity Center after a concert (Courtesy Photo)

Earlier this year, WBZ-TV reported that traffic apps like Waze have been causing traffic to fill neighborhood streets near the venue, causing massive headaches for local residents.

