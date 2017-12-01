Police Charge Woman In Tewksbury Package Thefts

TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Police have arrested a Lawrence woman for stealing packages delivered on doorsteps during the busy holiday shopping season.

Jacquelyn Veronica Suazo, 30, has been charged with three counts of larceny under $250 and one count of larceny over $250, police said. She was expected to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Friday afternoon.

Police say packages were stolen from the doorsteps of four homes in the town just this week, and police released surveillance photos and videos of a woman they believe is responsible.

Package theft video. The female suspect appears to be pregnant. If anyone has any information, please call TPD. TPD2 pic.twitter.com/51t22kC87C — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) November 29, 2017

In some of the incidents, package contents were stolen and empty boxes were found on a street a block from one of the victims’ homes.

Police said Suazo, who is believed to be pregnant, was staying at a shelter in Lawrence.