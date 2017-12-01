Police Charge Woman In Tewksbury Package Thefts

TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Police have arrested a Lawrence woman for stealing packages delivered on doorsteps during the busy holiday shopping season.

Jacquelyn Veronica Suazo, 30, has been charged with three counts of larceny under $250 and one count of larceny over $250, police said. She was expected to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Friday afternoon.

Jacquelyn Veronica Suazo, 30, of Lawrence. (Photo: Tewksbury Police Department)

Jacquelyn Veronica Suazo, 30, of Lawrence. (Photo: Tewksbury Police Department)

Police say packages were stolen from the doorsteps of four homes in the town just this week, and police released surveillance photos and videos of a woman they believe is responsible.

In some of the incidents, package contents were stolen and empty boxes were found on a street a block from one of the victims’ homes.

Police said Suazo, who is believed to be pregnant, was staying at a shelter in Lawrence.

