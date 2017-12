South Shore Plaza Evacuated After Chemical SpillPart of the South Shore Plaza in Braintree is being evacuated after a chemical spill.

Senate President 'Shocked And Devastated' By Sex Assault Allegations Against HusbandStan Rosenberg said in a news conference he is "shocked and devastated" by reports his husband sexually harassed and assaulted several men.

Police Officer Injured In Fall After Floor Collapses In Old BuildingThe unidentified officer suffered minor injuries in the accident.

One Seriously Injured In Roxbury ShootingOne person suffered serious injuries during a Roxbury shooting in broad daylight on Friday.