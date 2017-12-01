Patriots-Bills Week 13 Predictions

BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots will look to extend their winning streak to eight games when they pay a visit to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The 9-2 Patriots will face an AFC East foe for the second straight weekend following their 35-17 dispatching of the Miami Dolphins last Sunday. The Bills are fighting for their playoff lives at 6-5, but snapped a three-game losing streak last weekend with an impressive 16-10 win over the Chiefs in Kansas City.

Tom Brady is going for his 14th career win in Buffalo, and the Patriots are 29-5 against the Bills overall since 2000. Here’s how the WBZ-TV sports team sees Sunday’s game playing out:

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

The Patriots are one scary football team. Guys are getting injured but the Patriots are still smoking teams. No team matches the New England coaching staff; they’re the smartest in the business. They know how to make adjustments and exploit their opponent’s weaknesses.

They key, as always, starts with their quarterback. Protect Tom Brady and don’t let him take the hits he took last week against Miami. Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor can hurt you with his arm or his legs, but he doesn’t have enough weapons to put the Bills over the top.

Patriots 34, Bills 21

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

The Patriots are rolling with seven straight wins and Tom Brady is an astounding 26-3 lifetime against the Bills. If he throws three or more touchdowns in Buffalo this week, he’ll trail only Jim Kelly and Joe Ferguson for most TD passes thrown at the home of the Bills (Rich Stadium/Ralph Wilson Stadium/New Era Field). Crazy!

In his last five starts in Buffalo, Brady has thrown 16 touchdowns passes and only one interception while his Patriots have averaged 43 points per game. I know Buffalo has lots of new faces and a new head coach, but it’s hard not to like TB12 in Western New York.

Patriots 41, Bills 21

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV Sports

I’m probably in the minority here, but I feel the Pats are going to have a tough time with the Buffalo Bills. Tyrod Taylor and LeSean McCoy can turn third downs into first downs very quickly, and the Pats are going to have to work to contain both of them.

This Bills team is different all the way around with a new coach and a new philosophy. For a minute there early in the season, many thought they were for real. Now they are scrappy.

Scrappy is not going to be enough to beat Tom Brady and the Patriots, though. Buffalo will struggle stopping Gronk and you can expect the Patriots special teams to make a play.

New England’s defense is strong and they’ll grind this one out.

Player Prediction: Danny Amendola will log over 100 receiving yards.

Patriots 28, Bills 18

