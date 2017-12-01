Stolen Milton Holocaust Sculpture Recovered, Suspect Identified

MILTON (CBS) – A Holocaust sculpture stolen from a Milton cemetery over a year ago has been recovered, and police are preparing a criminal complaint against the person they believe stole it.

The sculpture, called “Myriam’s Memorial,” was built by Waltham resident Fred Manasse in tribute to his sister who died in a concentration camp during World War II.

Detectives recovered the sculpture last month and identified a person of interest.

Police soon learned that the suspect, who was 18 at the time, allegedly took the sculpture and gave it to a friend as a gift.

Milton Police said there has been nothing to suggest the crime was “motivated by hate, bias or anti-Semitic sentiment.”

On Friday, police filed a criminal complaint in Quincy District Court against the now 19-year-old suspect, whose identity has not been released.

The Milton resident will be charged with destroying or defacing a grave or memorial and larceny over $250.

“When this incident first occurred, it caused a lot of unrest for not only the creator of the monument, but also those living in Milton and more specifically, the Jewish community,” police said in a statement. “With the recovery of ‘Myriam’s Memorial,’ hopefully those wounds will continue to heal.”