Driver Slams Into MassDOT Arrow Board Inside O’Neill Tunnel

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police are asking the public to help identify a driver who hit a MassDOT arrow board inside the O’Neill Tunnel on Interstate 93 in Boston.
Video shows a Jeep Wrangler striking the arrow board on Friday just after midnight.
The crash happened just before the Storrow Drive exit.
After the crash, the driver gets out of the Jeep, walks to the side of the road and disposes of an unknown item before driving away.
Anyone who recognizes the driver is asked to call State Police.