Twin Sisters Help Free Man Trapped Under Truck After Crash

RAYNHAM (CBS) – When a pickup truck with three teenagers ran off the road on Route 138 in Raynham Friday morning, one of the passengers was pinned underneath.

But passersby stopped, and within seconds, several people were trying to lift the truck.

“I knew we couldn’t just leave,” said 19-year-old Hannah Conte. She and her twin sister Haylei were on their way to work. They stopped, and added their muscle to the group trying to lift the truck.

“When we saw the kid stuck underneath the truck and we saw people pushing we were like that’s what we have to do,” said Haylei. “We ran down into the mud and dirt, trees, and I just grabbed where I could get a good hold and started pushing and I didn’t stop.”

Hannah pushed so hard she sprained her wrist, but the crowd could not move the truck.

Someone then grabbed a road sign that had been knocked over and used it to pry the truck up, just enough to pull the young man out.

“Somebody was able to pull underneath and grab the kid to make sure his legs weren’t being crushed anymore,” said Hannah.

The girls say they didn’t do anything extraordinary. “I just feel like we did what should have been done by anybody,” Haylei said.

All three young men in the truck were taken to the hospital.