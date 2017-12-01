Report: Giancarlo Stanton’s Reps Meeting With Giants On Possible Trade

BREAKING NEWS: Michael Flynn To Plead Guilty To Perjury In Russia Investigation | Watch CBS News Live

BOSTON (CBS) — Giancarlo Stanton is baseball’s biggest offseason prizes, and it appears that he may be closer to landing with a new team.

Reps for the Marlins slugger met with front office executives for the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to SiriusXM host Craig Mish on Twitter. Multiple news outlets later confirmed the report.

The MLB Network’s Jon Morosi previously tweeted on Thursday that the Giants’ proposed trade package to the Marlins for Stanton includes second baseman Joe Panik, outfielder/first baseman Chris Shaw, and right-handed pitcher Tyler Beede. A similar offer from the Red Sox would be along the lines of center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., first baseman Sam Travis, and starter Jay Groome.

The Giants are also expected to assume at least $250 million of the remaining $295 million on Stanton’s contract, according to Morosi.

Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins hits a home run against the San Francisco Giants at Marlins Park on Aug. 15, 2017. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Stanton has a full no-trade clause, which is perhaps the biggest obstacle to him potentially coming to the Red Sox. Morosi tweeted on Thursday that those involved in the discussions are “optimistic” that he would ultimately accept a trade to the Giants. The Dodgers have been reported as the first choice for Stanton, a native of the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles.

The Red Sox’ interest in trading for Stanton has seemed to dissipate in recent weeks, with the team reportedly shifting their focus to talking to the White Sox about acquiring first baseman Jose Abreu. With Stanton appearing to be on the verge of heading out west, the Sox will almost certainly need to look elsewhere to add a power bat to their lineup.

