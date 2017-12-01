Former Prosecutor To Investigate State Police Report Revisions

BOSTON (AP) — A former district attorney will lead an investigation into revisions made to a Massachusetts State Police report about the arrest of a judge’s daughter.

Police Superintendent Kerry Gilpin said Friday that former Essex County District Attorney Kevin Burke will lead the probe and report his findings back to state police.

Gilpin took over as police boss after Col. Richard McKeon abruptly retired last month amid accusations he ordered a trooper to scrub embarrassing information from the report to protect the judge and his daughter.

Former State Police Col. Richard McKeon. (WBZ-TV)

Police allege the daughter failed sobriety tests and indicated she had a heroin addiction after an October accident in Worcester.

Gilpin initially said her office would investigate, but said Friday she believes an independent probe is needed to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest.

