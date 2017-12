Man Jumps To Safety From Burning Dorchester HomeA man jumped to safety from a burning Dorchester home Friday morning.

American Airlines Says It Has Pilots For Most Holiday Flights, Union DisagreesThe airline has about 15,000 pilots and roughly 200,000 flights scheduled during December.

Senate President Backs Probe Of Husband's Alleged Sex AssaultsStan Rosenberg will remain in office while an investigation is launched into allegations that his husband sexually assaulted several men.

Hunter Injured When Dog Steps On Shotgun Trigger GuardA New Hampshire man was accidentally shot while pheasant hunting in north-central Iowa when a dog stepped on a shotgun trigger guard and the gun fired.