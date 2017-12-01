Celtics’ Brad Stevens Earns Eastern Conference Coach Of The Month Honors

Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Brad Stevens, Coach of the Month, Local TV, NBA

BOSTON (CBS) — With the Celtics going 19-4 to start the season, head coach Brad Stevens has been named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for October and November.

The Celtics lost Gordon Hayward just five minutes into the new season and started the year 0-2, but ripped off a 16-game winning streak from October 20 to November 20. Boston’s 14 wins in the month of November is tied for the team’s most wins in the month in franchise history (matching the 2008-09 Celtics’ 14-2 record in November).

This is the third career Coach of the Month honor for Stevens, who last received the award in February of 2016.

