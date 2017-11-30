Uber Driver Charged With Assaulting Passenger

QUINCY (CBS) – An Uber driver was arrested Wednesday in Quincy on sexual assault charges after a passenger texted her friend to alert police.

The passenger’s friend called police just before 1 p.m. after receiving a screenshot of the Uber’s location.

Police say Kastriot Naksi, 46, of West Roxbury picked up the victim in a gray Honda Civic. Officers met the victim’s friend at the location the Uber was supposed to arrive at and the caller provided the license plate number of the vehicle.

A be on the lookout was issued for the car, and officers tracked it down about 20 minutes later.

The victim told police that on the way to Quincy, Naksi pulled over to the side of the road and told her to get in the front seat.

Because the woman had ordered a ride-share Uber, she agreed.

She then said Naksi touched her inappropriately. When she told Naksi to stop and let her out, he allegedly locked the door.

That was when the woman texted her friend, who contacted Quincy Police.

Naksi was arrested on charges of kidnapping and indecent assault and battery.