How Would You Rate Tuukka Rask’s Performance Against Lightning?

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask has drawn mixed reactions for his performance against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night at TD Garden. There’s no question that the guys in front of him had one of their best 60-minute efforts of the season, but the goaltender had his share of ups and downs.

Rask made 19 saves in all, and a few of them were of the clutch variety. He made an impressive stop against Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov with just 32 seconds left in the second period. He also made a number of big saves in the third, including a tip-in attempt by Ryan Callahan with 2:53 left in regulation and a slap shot by Steven Stamkos with just 37 seconds remaining.

But the goalie also had a few shaky moments in net, and the first goal he allowed was one of them. Rask wasn’t quite in position to stop Tampa’s Andrej Sustr’s wrister from the point.

He also got quite a lucky bounce on a rush by the Lightning’s Tyler Johnson in the second period, where the puck beat him but clanged off the post and floated almost perfectly along the goal line and out of the crease.

Tuukka got very very lucky here…somehow pic.twitter.com/g6snyIMrsN — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 30, 2017

So how would you rate Rask’s performance overall? Vote in the poll below and share your thoughts in the comments.