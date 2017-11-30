Tom Brady Returns To Patriots Practice

BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was back at practice on Thursday.

Like last week, Brady missed Wednesday’s practice session in Foxboro with what was listed as an Achilles injury. And much like last week, he was back out there the very next day, this time as the Patriots prepare for Sunday’s road game against the Buffalo Bills.

Patriots just in sweats today. Tom Brady was back on the practice field and in attendance. #patriots #WBZ pic.twitter.com/kgoiHn18bh — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) November 30, 2017

Also hitting the field on Thursday following their Wednesday absence were backup right tackle LaAdrian Waddle (ankle) and linebacker Trevor Reilly (concussion). Both were injured during Sunday’s win, but were present for Thursday’s stretching period, according to The Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe.

However, right tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle) and wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder) were missing again, making them unlikely to suit up Sunday in Buffalo.