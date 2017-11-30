Study: Dogs Are Smarter Than Cats

BOSTON (CBS) – Who’s smarter, your dog or your cat? According to a new study, it’s probably your dog.

Scientists counted the number of neurons or brain cells in the brains of a variety of carnivores and found that dogs’ brains have more than twice the number of neurons as cats’ brains.

As it turns out the size of the brain is not what matters the most. It’s probably the number of neurons that are residing in the brain.

Because dog brains possess more neurons, scientists say they probably are capable of doing more complex and flexible things with their lives than cats can.

Interestingly, raccoons are particularly brainy. While they have a fairly small brain, they have as many neurons packed inside as you might expect to find in a primate.