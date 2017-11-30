Recall: Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrids Could Shut Down Unexpectedly

NEW YORK (CBS) – There’s a new recall affecting Prius drivers.
About 40,000 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrids with model years from 2012 to 2015 may shut down unexpectedly, according to a report in ConsumerAffairs.
The hybrid battery has a fuse that can fracture after a lot of heavy duty driving, like climbing long hills. The broken fuse can then turn off power to the car.
Toyota will notify owners and replace the fuse for free.
The recall starts Jan. 8, and anyone with questions can call 1-800-331-4331.