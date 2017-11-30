Tom Brady Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Month For 10th Time In Career

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is racking up the player awards this season.

The Patriots quarterback was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November, earning the award for the 10th time in his career. It adds to his record for most Player of the Month awards; Peyton Manning is second with eight Player of the Month honors.

It was quite the month for Brady, who completed 73-of-99 of his passes for 833 yards with 10 touchdowns while leading the Patriots to three straight wins. Two of those victories game on the road, with the Pats beating the Broncos in Denver and the Raiders down in Mexico City. Brady threw at least three touchdowns in all three games, including a four-touchdown performance last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Brady’s completion percentage of 73.7 was the highest in the NFL for the month, with his 10 touchdowns tied for the most.

This marks Brady’s first Player of the Month award since October 2016, and his fourth honor overall for the 2017 season. The QB was also named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Weeks 2, 3 and 10.