Matt Lauer: ‘There Is Enough Truth In These Stories’

NEW YORK (CBS/AP) – Matt Lauer says he is “truly sorry” to anyone he hurt by his words and actions in his first public comments since being fired by NBC News.

Lauer’s former “Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie read a statement from Lauer at the top of Thursday’s show, a day after he was fired for “inappropriate sexual behavior.”

Published reports accused Lauer of crude and habitual sexual misconduct with other women around the office.

A statement from Matt Lauer: “There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions…” pic.twitter.com/f93rHXqKQD — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 30, 2017

Lauer says in the statement: “Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized. But there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed or ashamed.

He says “repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching” and says he’s “committed to beginning that effort.”

