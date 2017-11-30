LeSean McCoy Added To Bills Injury Report With Knee Injury

Filed Under: Buffalo Bills, LeSean McCoy, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bills announced their latest injury report on Thursday, and running back LeSean McCoy was a surprise addition with a knee injury. He was, however, listed as a full participant, leaving his status unclear for Sunday’s game against the Patriots at New Era Field.

Even a slowed McCoy could be a crucial injury for the 6-5 Bills. The running back has had success against the Patriots in his career, averaging 4.25 yards per carry and 7.16 yards per catch with three touchdowns in four games. He most recently caught all six of his targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in the Bills’ 16-0 win over the Pats in Week 4 last season.

Despite the Patriots’ vast improvements in scoring defense over the course of their seven-game winning streak, they are still struggling somewhat against the run. They’ve allowed 735 yards on 155 carries (a 4.74-yard average) on the ground during the streak, but may have turned a corner against the Dolphins with just 67 yards allowed on 19 rush attempts.

Bill Belichick has stressed the need for the Patriots to contain the Bills on the ground, particularly against quarterback Tyrod Taylor. But McCoy is another player who has given them trouble in recent games, and his potential absence could greatly decrease the Bills’ chances of pulling the upset.

