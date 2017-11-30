Gronkowski Shares Memories Of Being Slammed Through Tables At Family Gatherings

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Gronkowski family is just different.

The family that grew up with five boys — four of whom have gone on to make the NFL — lived a particularly raucous life, as you might imagine. And on Thursday, a few days before Rob Gronkowski will return to his hometown of Buffalo to take on the Bills, the All-Pro tight end shared some fascinating details about what life was like while growing up.

The wild atmosphere at tailgates in Buffalo is infamous. A Google search for “Bills tailgating” brings up results like “Bills Fan On Fire After Breaking Burning Table At Tailgate” and “Bills confront sobering reality: Their fans love to get hammered before games.”

Along the way, fans performing wrestling moves on other fans by slamming them through folding tables has become the most popular pastime for Bills tailgaters.

Gronkowski was asked if he’s ever gone through any tables in his life.

“Not at a tailgate,” Gronkowski said. “But I’ve been through tables before. For sure. Like at family get-togethers. I’ve definitely been, growing up, through tables.”

Oh. Well then.

Gronkowski spoke a bit further on the craziness that takes place in parking lots around New Era Field.

“Well, they’re wild, for sure,” Gronkowski said. “I grew up there — that could explain myself a little bit in my early 20s, if that makes sense. I think it does. But they’re wild, man. I love it though. I love that wildness. That’s what I grew up in. That’s why I said it’s a fun atmosphere to go play. They’re super loud, super proud of their team. It’s a good football atmosphere, and when it’s a good football atmosphere, you just love playing the game.”