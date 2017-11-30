Sprinkler System Helps Contain Cambridge Apartment Fire

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A fast-moving fire in Cambridge could have been much worse if it wasn’t for the sprinkler system.

Firefighters were called to a four-story apartment building at the corner Auburn and Magazine streets around 1 a.m. after flames broke out on a second floor porch. The fire then spread to two more buildings.

A total of 20 units were evacuated safely because the sprinklers helped contain the fire, acting Fire Chief Gerard Mahoney told reporters.

No one was hurt.

There’s no word yet on a cause.

The four-alarm fire came just days before the first anniversary of a massive 10-alarm fire on Berkshire Street in Cambridge.

“This thankfully, had a far different outcome than that did. But we don’t like to see anybody displaced at any time, particularly in the holiday season,” Mahoney said.