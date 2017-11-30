Brookline Students Walk Out After Classmate Targeted By Racist Video

BROOKLINE (CBS) – A large group of students walked out of Brookline High School in protest of the school’s response to racist videos targeting a classmate.

Earlier this week, junior Shaniyah Clouden posted another student’s Snapchat video on Facebook to bring attention to the issue.

Clouden said two current and one former student call out the targeted student by name, repeatedly using the n-word in the video.

In a letter to parents, the school said it is also aware of a second similar video.

Students walk out of Brookline High School in protest. (Image Credit: Anna Meiler/WBZ-TV)

After walking out of class Thursday morning, students gathered on the front steps, sidewalk and street at the school.

Students feel the community should have been alerted earlier about the video.

Following the walk-out, Superintendent of Schools Andrew Bott addressed the video.

“We need to do more. It has been a lot of work. I believe we’ve made important steps, but clearly there’s more to do,” Bott said.

