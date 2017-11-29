No Jail For Man Who Collected $76,000 In Fake Charity Scam

Filed Under: Local TV, Zachary Noonan

WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who collected about $76,000 in donations for fake charities that he claimed helped child cancer patients, injured veterans and firefighters has avoided jail.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Zachary Noonan was sentenced Tuesday to three years’ probation and ordered to pay restitution and seek mental health treatment.

Authorities say Noonan once worked for an advertising company that solicited funds for nonprofits. After his employment ended, he continued soliciting money for fake charities that in many cases had names similar to legitimate charities.

Prosecutors say Noonan kept most of the money for his own use and no funds were ever used for their intended purpose.

The scam was uncovered in February when a person who made a $100 donation to a charity found there was no such organization and contacted police.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch