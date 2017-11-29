Wednesday’s Child: 9-Year-Old Braydon

Braydon “Brady” is a polite and caring nine-year old boy of Caucasian descent. Braydon is an active child and has enjoyed activities such as flag football, riding his bike and rock climbing. Braydon has many talents and interests including dancing, music, sports, drawing and playing games. Braydon is described by those who know him as enthusiastic and fun loving. He is currently in the third grade, and shares that he loves going to school and looks forward to attending. Braydon can be a good advocate for himself and has shared he is looking forward to having his own family.

Legally freed for adoption, it will be important to Braydon that he continue to maintain contact with his two older siblings. Braydon sees them at least monthly and has a positive relationship with them and their families. He enjoys being with them both at his placement and in the community. Braydon would also do well in a home that has a dog as he loves animals! It will be important for a future family to be able to visit with him frequently at his current placement in order to build a relationship and establish trust prior to Braydon moving into a family’s home.

