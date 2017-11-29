Tom Brady Absent From Patriots Practice; David Andrews, Trey Flowers, Kyle Van Noy Present

BOSTON (CBS) — For the second consecutive Wednesday, Tom Brady is absent from Patriots practice.

Last week, it was an Achilles injury that kept Brady off the field — an ailment that improved to the point where Brady was completely removed from the injury report by Friday.

This week, it’s not yet known what kept Brady off the practice field after sustaining a number of hard hits on Sunday against the Dolphins, but Brady promised during his weekly Westwood One interview that he’d be fine and ready to go for this coming week’s game in Buffalo.

Also absent at the portion of practice open to the media were tackles Marcus Cannon and LaAdrian Waddle.

In a bit of a positive development, receiver Chris Hogan and linebacker/special teamer Trevor Reilly were spotted making their way to the practice fields.

Hogan and Reilly are each heading out to the practice fields with their helmets. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 29, 2017

Chris Hogan and Trevor Reilly were heading out to work on what is likely the lower practice field as reporters depart practice. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 29, 2017

Reilly suffered a frightening concussion on Sunday, while Hogan has missed the last three games with a shoulder injury.

And in more positive news, center David Andrews — who missed the last two games due to illness — was back at practice. Trey Flowers and Kyle Van Noy, both of whom were banged up late in Sunday’s win, were also present.