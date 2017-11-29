Revere Robbery Suspect Arrested In Boston Following Police Chase

BOSTON (CBS) – A robbery suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon near TD Garden after a police chase and foot pursuit.

Massachusetts State Police said the suspect was wanted by Revere Police for robbing East Boston Savings Bank on Squire Road.

A crashed Revere Police cruiser and a suspect’s vehicle following a pursuit in Boston. (WBZ-TV)

State and local police officers swarmed an area near the Nashua Street Jail in pursuit of the suspect, who left his car a short distance away.

A Revere Police cruiser crashed near the suspect’s vehicle. The cruiser was on the median next to a toppled street sign.

Revere Police said one officer suffered minor injuries.

A Revere Police cruiser that crashed while in search for a robbery suspect. (WBZ-TV)

After a search, the suspect was arrested in a parking lot near TD Garden.

No further details on the pursuit are currently available.

