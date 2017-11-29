Revere Robbery Suspect Arrested In Boston Following Police Chase

BOSTON (CBS) – A robbery suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon near TD Garden after a police chase and foot pursuit.
Massachusetts State Police said the suspect was wanted by Revere Police for robbing East Boston Savings Bank on Squire Road.
State and local police officers swarmed an area near the Nashua Street Jail in pursuit of the suspect, who left his car a short distance away.
A Revere Police cruiser crashed near the suspect’s vehicle. The cruiser was on the median next to a toppled street sign.
Revere Police said one officer suffered minor injuries.
After a search, the suspect was arrested in a parking lot near TD Garden.
No further details on the pursuit are currently available.