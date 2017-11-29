Report: Red Sox In ‘Active Talks’ With White Sox For Jose Abreu

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox may not be trying too hard to get Giancarlo Stanton, but that doesn’t mean they’re not trying to add a power hitter.

According to FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman on Twitter, the Red Sox are one of multiple teams in “active talks” with the White Sox to acquire first baseman Jose Abreu. The Sox were among the contenders for Abreu to sign as an international free agent in 2013.

chisox have been in active talks with red sox and others on star 1B jose abreu. boston was 1 of 4 finalists for abreu when he signed with chicago (milwaukee & houston were the others). — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 29, 2017

While he has not been as prolific a power hitter as Stanton, Abreu would certainly provide some much-needed thump to the middle of the Red Sox lineup. He has batted .301 with 162-game averages of 33 home runs and 108 RBIs in his four-year career. He would also be cost-effective, as he is due just $10.825 million in 2017 and would be arbitration-eligible in 2018 and 2019.

Of course, that means that the Red Sox would likely need to send a significant package of players/prospects to the White Sox, which they did just last year when they sent top prospects Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech to Chicago for Chris Sale. If Heyman’s report – and the local reports that the Red Sox have not discussed a Stanton trade with the Marlins in two weeks – are accurate, then it appears the Red Sox would rather save money on Abreu than assume Stanton’s entire contract.

Red Sox owner John Henry and president of baseball ops. Dave Dombrowski said soon after the 2017 season that they would be willing to go over the luxury tax threshold in their quest to improve the team this offseason.