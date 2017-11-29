Woman Robbed Of Casino Winnings Outside Quincy Home

Filed Under: Armed Robbery, Local TV, Quincy, Quincy Police

QUINCY (CBS) – Police are looking for a man who robbed a Quincy woman as she returned home from an area casino with a substantial amount of money.

On November 10 just before 4 a.m., a woman was attacked in front of her Pope Street home.

quincy Woman Robbed Of Casino Winnings Outside Quincy Home

A man suspected of robbing a Quincy woman outside her home. (Image Credit: Quincy Police)

The woman says that after spending the night at a casino, she got out of her car and was thrown to the ground by a man who stole her handbag.

After the attack, the man got into a vehicle that was waiting nearby and fled the area.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

quincycar Woman Robbed Of Casino Winnings Outside Quincy Home

A getaway car used in a Quincy robbery. (Image Credit: Quincy Police)

Police say the woman recognized the suspect as someone she had seen earlier in the night at the casino.

He is described as a black male betweeon 20-30 years old. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Quincy Police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch