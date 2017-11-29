Woman Robbed Of Casino Winnings Outside Quincy Home

QUINCY (CBS) – Police are looking for a man who robbed a Quincy woman as she returned home from an area casino with a substantial amount of money.

On November 10 just before 4 a.m., a woman was attacked in front of her Pope Street home.

The woman says that after spending the night at a casino, she got out of her car and was thrown to the ground by a man who stole her handbag.

After the attack, the man got into a vehicle that was waiting nearby and fled the area.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the woman recognized the suspect as someone she had seen earlier in the night at the casino.

He is described as a black male betweeon 20-30 years old. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Quincy Police.