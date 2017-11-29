Patriots Add Depth With Signings Of LB Nicholas Grigsby, OL Jason King

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have filled their two open roster spots, adding depth at a pair of positions that desperately needed it.

On Tuesday, New England signed linebacker Nicholas Grigsby from the Baltimore Ravens practice squad and also inked offensive lineman Jason King.

Grigsby, who signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh in 2016, will help fill the void at both linebacker and on special teams following injuries to Nate Ebner and Trevor Reilly during Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins. He played in the final six regular season games for the Rams last season, including one against the Patriots. He didn’t see time at linebacker in those six contests, playing exclusively on special teams. He was released by Los Angeles after training camp and joined the Ravens practice squad on September 19.

Patriots jersey updates: LB Nicholas Grigsby (50) and OL Jason King (72). #knowyournumbers — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 29, 2017

King was with the Patriots during training camp after signing as a rookie free agent out of Purdue in May. He was released prior to the start of the regular season and landed on the New England practice squad on September 20, but was released on October 9. He joined the Ravens practice squad at the end of October.

The 24-year-old King will give the Patriots another body along their offensive line, which is currently dealing with injuries to starting center David Andrews (illness), starting right tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle) and reserve right tackle LaAdrian Waddle (ankle).

The Patriots had two empty roster spots after placing Ebner and tight end Martellus Bennett on injured reserve on Monday.