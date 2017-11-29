Keller @ Large: Sexual Harassment Consequence Gap

By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Jon Keller, Kathleen Rice, Nancy Pelosi, Sexual Harassment

BOSTON (CBS) – Why did Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-New York) walk out on Wednesday’s House Democratic caucus called to discuss a flurry of sexual harassment charges against members of Congress?

“I for one am not going to stand silent even in the face of pressure from leadership not to,” she says. “You see the actions that CBS, NBC take when there are allegations against very well-known men in positions of power, and we don’t do the same, and I think it’s a disgrace.”

rice Keller @ Large: Sexual Harassment Consequence Gap

Rep. Kathleen Rice (WBZ-TV)

Rep. Rice has a point. Over the past two decades, Congress has paid out more than $17 million to resolve workplace disputes including sexual harassment cases. But the process is onerous, and all the relevant details are hidden from public view.

“The present system may have been OK in the dark ages, it is not appropriate for the 21st century,” says Rep. Jackie Speier (D-California).

But to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-California), when the accused is a veteran colleague and ally like Rep. John Conyers (D-Michigan), “zero tolerance” means a slow walk.

pelosi Keller @ Large: Sexual Harassment Consequence Gap

Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (WBZ-TV)

“He will do the right thing in terms of what he knows about his situation,” she said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” last Sunday.

And that attitude is what sent Rep. Rice fleeing in disgust from Pelosi’s caucus.

“Let’s talk about the big elephant in the room and that’s why I was done with the meeting,” she says. “I don’t have time for conversations that are not real.”

Rep. Rice wants to see an end to the rule forcing complainants against members of Congress to sign non-disclosure agreements that bar them from talking about their stories, while the accused members are free to talk.

More from Jon Keller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch