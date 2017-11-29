High School Students Target Classmate With Racist Video

BROOKLINE (CBS) – A Snapchat video targeting a Brookline High School student is upsetting fellow classmates and their parents.

“When she sent me the video I was shocked, I was really shocked, I was appalled,” said parent Natasha Browne.

“They were repeatedly saying the n-word, hard r, over and over and over again and they sent it to a student of color on Snapchat,” said Brookline High School junior Shaniyah Clouden.

Clouden posted the video on Facebook to bring attention to the issue. She says two current students and one former student in the Snapchat call out the targeted student by name and make reference to an honors program he is a part of.

“We don’t feel safe,” said Clouden. “So not only using the n-word, but targeting our program for us in a derogatory way.”

The Brookline school department says it’s aware of this video and another similar one. The superintendent sent out a letter to parents about the investigation saying those involved will be disciplined.

“We are disgusted and deeply disturbed that any member of the BHS community would make such vile, hate-filled videos,” the letter to families said. “We want to be clear these types of videos and behavior are unacceptable and have no place in our community.”

The Brookline Justice League is hoping the district deals with the issue of racism head on.

“Just words aren’t enough I’d like to know what the school is going to do,” said Mariela Ames of the Brookline Justice League.

“I think it’ll really open up people’s eyes to the fact that racism is still alive,” said Clouden.

School officials say on Thursday they will be providing opportunities for students to meet with staff members to discuss the videos and what’s being done to prevent something like this from happening again.