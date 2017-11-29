Fenway Park Will Play Host To Harvard-Yale’s ‘The Game’ In 2018

BOSTON (CBS) — One of college football’s most storied rivalries will bring its famous game to Fenway Park in 2018.

The 135th rendition of Harvard and Yale’s historic showdown, commonly known as “The Game”, will be played at the home of the Boston Red Sox on November 17, 2018. Kickoff time and ticket information for next year’s game will be announced at a later date.

Yale currently owns a 67-59-8 edge in the series, with the two Ivy League schools first meeting back in 1875. Next year’s showdown will mark the 50th anniversary of their epic 1968 clash, which famously ended in a 29-29 tie after Harvard stormed back from a 29-13 deficit in the final minutes. Harvard rallied with an 86-yard touchdown drive, then recovered an on-side kick and scored another touchdown before converting a game tying two-point conversion as time expired.

In the most recent edition of the rivalry, Yale defeated Harvard, 24-3, at the Yale Bowl to finish the season 9-1 and capture the 2017 Ivy League crown.