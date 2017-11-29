Police Seek Vandals Who Spray Painted Newport’s Famous Cliff Walk

Filed Under: Cliff Walk, Local TV, Newport, Rhode Island

NEWPORT, R.I. (CBS) – Police are asking the public for help to identify two women who they say vandalized Newport’s Cliff Walk with spray paint.

Authorities said the women vandalized the Cliff Walk about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A Facebook post by Newport police showing two smiling women with spray paint cans has been shared more than 2,000 times as of Wednesday morning.

No further information has been released about what was spray painted or where exactly the vandalism occurred.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Jacqueline Wuest at jwuest@cityofnewport.com or at 401-845-5765.

The 3.5-mile Cliff Walk is a popular tourist attraction and offers views of the ocean and Newport’s famous mansions.

