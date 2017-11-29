Police Seek Vandals Who Spray Painted Newport’s Famous Cliff Walk

Police Search For Package Thief After 4 Incidents In 1 DayTewksbury Police are searching for a woman they say stole packages off of front porches.

Woman Robbed Of Casino Winnings Outside Quincy HomePolice are looking for a man who robbed a Quincy woman as she returned home from an area casino with a substantial amount of money.

Matt Lauer Fired By NBC News For Inappropriate Sexual BehaviorNBC News fired longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer Wednesday for "inappropriate sexual behavior."

Police Seek Vandals Who Spray Painted Newport's Famous Cliff WalkPolice are asking the public for help to identify two women who they say vandalized Newport’s historic Cliff Walk with spray paint.