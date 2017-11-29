Boston City Council Approves Plastic Bag Ban

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston City Council has approved a plastic bag ban for the city.
The ordinance was approved on Wednesday in a unanimous 10-0 vote.
Mayor Marty Walsh is reviewing the proposal.
It would go into effect in one year.
In March of 2016, Cambridge put a ban on plastic bags and required stores to charge ten-cents for a paper bag.
The state of Massachusetts also proposed a similar bill soon after. At the time, supporters stated that at least 30 cities and towns in Mass. have already instituted their version of the ban.