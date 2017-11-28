Taylor Swift Adds Second Gillette Stadium Show

FOXBORO (CBS) – Look what you made her do, Taylor Swift fans.
The superstar singer is adding another date at Gillette Stadium to her “Reputation” tour.
Swift will now play in Foxboro on Friday, July 27, 2018 and Saturday, July 28, 2018.
Stadium officials say the additional show was added “due to overwhelming demand.”
This will be Swift’s eighth and ninth performances at Gillette – she sold out all seven of her previous shows at the stadium.
Tickets for both shows go on sale to the public on Dec. 13.