College: Employee Accidentally Shot, Injured Another Worker

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts college says an employee accidentally discharged a firearm on school grounds, injuring another employee.

Stonehill College spokesman Martin McGovern said Tuesday the shooting happened Oct. 11 in the plumber’s shop of the school’s Clock Farm. The employee has been terminated.

The Easton college initially called the shooting a “workplace incident” that resulted in a leg injury. The Enterprise newspaper in Brockton later confirmed police responded to a report of a gunshot at the Clock Farm, located near the school’s main campus.

McGovern says Stonehill had been complying with the Bristol district attorney’s office’s request not to provide details that could hinder the investigation or prosecution of the case.

He says the school should have provided the campus community more details about what had occurred.

