Patriots Share Photos Of Special Cleats For Brady, Belichick, Solder And More

BOSTON (CBS) — This weekend marks the annual “My Cause, My Cleats” weekend in the NFL, and the New England Patriots are well-prepared.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Patriots shared some of the specially designed cleats from players on their social media channels. Considering the players are using the cleats as an opportunity to raise money and awareness for charities that are important to them, it’s clear that they’re looking to make the most of it.

That even includes the head coach.

Though Bill Belichick doesn’t often change up his style, he will be sporting some special Bill Belichick Foundation sneakers on the sideline against the Bills:

Quarterback Tom Brady will be wearing cleats for Best Buddies, a charity that’s been important to him for a long time, and The Ellie Fund, an organization that provides support to breast cancer patients.

Running back James White — whose nickname of “Sweet Feet” feels appropriate this week — also will be wearing cleats for Best Buddies.

Tackle Nate Solder, who beat testicular cancer in 2014, honors his young son, Hudson, who is currently battling pediatric cancer. With a picture of Hudson and the accompanying text of “Tough like my dad,” Solder’s wearing cleats for The Jimmy Fund and The Joe Andruzzi Foundation.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower, who’s currently on injured reserve, shared the cleats he would have worn if he were healthy, supporting the American Diabetes Association.

You can check out many more cleats from the Patriots on the team’s latest round of Snapchat and Instagram stories. You can also check out some of last year’s cleats right here.